PDEA files charges vs alleged drug den maintainer, 4 others

A LAWSUIT has already been filed against the five alleged drug personalities who were arrested during a drug den raid last Thursday, February 15, 2024, on Maya Street, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Alleged drug maintainer Jonathan Sollo, 41, a resident of the said place, was among those charged.

He allegedly suffered bruises after attempting to flee from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's raiding team (PDEA 7).

Also charged were Jonathan’s 25-year-old nephew John Rey Sollo, Noel Radaza, 40, Vingie Tapere, 45, a tricycle driver, and Archie Mabaso, 43.

Taken from them during the operation were four packs of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams, estimated to have a street value of P102,000, and buy-bust money.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, that the older Sollo, who was the subject of their operation, was also detained in December 2021, but was later freed after posting bail.

Alcantara claimed that following information regarding Sollo's illicit drug activity, they began building a case against him three weeks before the operation.

It was discovered that the suspect was able to get rid of 20 grams of illicit drugs each week.

The PDEA 7 filed the drug charges against the suspects on Friday, February 16, for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was captured during a buy-bust in Sitio Samayo, Barangay Lorega, Cebu City at dawn on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The Parian police identified the suspect as a certain Amil, of legal age and resident of the said place.

Seized from Amil were six packs of alleged shabu weighing 10 grams and worth around P68,000. (AYB, TPT)