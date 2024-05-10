PDEA keeping an eye on party drugs following the seizure of almost P70M 'ecstasy tablets' in NAIA

FOLLOWING the seizure of almost P70 million worth of ecstasy tablets at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) is now closely monitoring for the possible entry of party drugs into Cebu.

Intelligence Agent 3 Jonar Cuayzon, chief of PDEA 7's Intelligence and Investigation Section, admitted that tracking the proliferation of ecstasy drugs is difficult because most users are wealthy, in contrast to shabu, which is affordable to all, including the unemployed.

“Kana siya gud limited ang iyahang network, limited siya didto sa mga upper class nga mga tawo mao na ang ato pud dapat informant ana mostly kato pud naa ra sa ilang circle, which is maglisod ta og recruit ani nila kay unsa may i-offer sa law enforcement nila, naa man sila'y kwarta, Unsaon man nato pag encourage nila nga mo report, unya dili siya ingon nga lantaran gyud nga ibaligya og asa dapit then naa silay usually naka hub sila exclusive subdivision, condominiums nga naay mga security protocols nga gina-enforce,” Cuayzon said.

(Its distribution network is limited to the upper class, that's why it’s very hard to recruit informants who belong in their circle, because they don’t need money. Given that the sale of these drugs is not public and occur only in hubs designated for them, like subdivisions and condominiums with security protocols, how can we persuade them to report?)

“Kaning ecstasy naa siya'y lain-lain nga effect, naay uban kanang murag intense kaayo imong lawas unya lami kaayo isayaw and then naa puy mga uban ani mga sex enhancer, naa siyay mga klase-klaseng nga effect pud sa lawas and then pag ma overdose pud ka ani mo cause ni siya og palpitations ug dili makaya sa imong heart mao toy giingon nato it will result to death,” he added.

(Different types of ecstasy have different effects; some increase the desire for sex and make you feel extremely passionate and wonderful to dance; if you overdose, it can cause palpitations and, if your heart cannot manage it, may bring death).

The PDEA revealed that the cost of each ecstasy tablet is P1,800, which is very expensive.

Cuayzon disclosed, however, that despite the rise in both domestic and foreign tourism, law enforcement officials in the Central Visayas are collaborating to stop the entry of this kind of illicit substances.

There are lots of entertainment options when a lot of people come, like disco parties and the smuggling of illegal substances.

The PDEA 7 also intensified their cyber patrolling after learning that other drug players sell ecstasy tablets in the social media. (AYB, TPT)