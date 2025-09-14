PDEA nabs 24-year-old in condo, seizes marijuana, shabu

KUSH, marijuana vape cart, and shabu were seized by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) in a buy-bust inside a condominium unit in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The operation was conducted around 2:55 p.m. Saturday, September 13, 2025, and led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

The suspect was identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias Caesar, a resident of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City, who was currently renting a unit in the condominium.

Seized were five packs of kush weighing nine grams with an estimated market value of P340,000, one marijuana vape cartridge weighing 0.5 grams worth P2,000, the buy-bust money, two weighing scales, and one cellphone.

The confiscated pieces of evidence have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory, while the suspect is now detained at their custodial facility.

According to PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara, the suspect was subjected to a week-long case buildup after information was received from a confidential informant.

Alias Caesar was reportedly selling 100 grams of shabu weekly, 30–50 grams of kush, and four to eight marijuana vape carts per week.

He allegedly sold the illegal drugs exclusively inside his condominium unit.

After gathering all necessary information, PDEA, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, launched the anti-illegal drug operation that led to his arrest.

Alcantara admitted that the suspect was newly identified by their office.

Charges for illegal drug trafficking are now being prepared for filing in court. (AYB)