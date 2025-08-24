PDEA nets P101M drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P101.70 million worth of illegal drugs in nationwide operations from Aug. 15 to 22, 2025, while police in Talisay City, Cebu arrested a 19-year-old woman tagged as a high-value individual in a separate buy-bust.

PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the agency carried out 68 operations that led to the arrest of 122 individuals. Authorities confiscated 14,003.02 grams of shabu, 36,360.43 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and 8,040 marijuana plants.

“PDEA will relentlessly crush illegal drug syndicates and will not rest until illegal drug networks are dismantled and our communities are safe. We are intensifying our anti-drug campaign with intelligence-driven, coordinated operations,” Nerez said in a statement.

He added that the agency’s operations would be “sharper, smarter, and synchronized,” strengthened by inter-agency collaboration. Nerez also commended the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement partners for their role in the campaign.

In Talisay City, operatives caught Maylene Daan Reyes, 19, in a buy-bust operation in Purok Bangus, Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Reyes, who police said sold 100 to 200 grams of shabu weekly in parts of Talisay and Cebu City, yielded 165 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.12 million. Authorities also seized the buy-bust money and other evidence.

Investigators said Reyes had been under surveillance for a week after police received a tip from a reliable source. Her supplier has been identified, police added.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against her. / PNA, AYB