PDEA: P570 million illegal drugs seized from January to April

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) seized illicit substances worth over P570 million between January 1, 2024, and April 28, 2024.

Based on the data from PDEA 7, they were able to confiscate 83.88 kilograms of shabu, 5.95 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 12,540 marijuana plants, and 205 ampoules of nalbuphine hydrochloride, totaling P570,734,189.52.

Additionally, they demolished 19 drug dens in the Central Visayas, 12 of which were located in Cebu City.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7 information officer, the majority of the drug supply came from Cebu City, which has the highest concentration of drug dens due to its dense population and closely spaced homes.

She emphasized that people from the nearby islands of Visayas and Mindanao are here in Cebu City for work and study.

Alcantara further mentioned that PDEA 7 had recently busted a drug nest in Barrio Wakwak, Barangay Suba, Cebu City, where a couple was discovered sniffing illicit substances.

The couple has six children, of whom the oldest is 14 years old.

According to Alcantara, destroying a drug den would be very beneficial because, if left unattended, many families would be devastated. (AYB, TPT)