AUTHORITIES dismantled an alleged drug den in Purok 4, Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, during a joint operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, Tagbilaran City Police Station, and Bohol Maritime Police at 3:12 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026.

PDEA Central Visayas Director Joel Plaza identified the main targets of the operation as alias Christian, 22, the alleged operator of the drug den, and his brother, alias Jeson, 33, a call center agent. Both are residents of the area.

Also arrested was a female welder identified as alias Angelica, a resident of Barangay Taloto, who was allegedly caught inside the drug den sniffing shabu.

Seized during the operation were shabu weighing approximately 20 grams, with an estimated street value of P136,000, buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

The confiscated pieces of evidence were turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bohol Forensic Unit for chemical analysis, while the three suspects are currently detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA Central Visayas, the agency conducted a week-long case buildup against the alleged drug den after receiving information from a trusted confidential source.

Background investigation revealed that alias Christian allegedly sold around 25 grams of shabu every week and also allowed customers to use the illegal drug inside the drug den.

PDEA Central Visayas is preparing the necessary charges against the suspects. Authorities are also continuing their monitoring and case buildup to identify and investigate Christian's alleged illegal drug suppliers. (AYB)