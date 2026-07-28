PDEA rewards civilian informants with nearly P770,000

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez commended the informants for their courage in reporting the illegal activities of drug personalities, which led to successful anti-drug operations and the seizure of illegal drugs.

"To our Operation: Private Eye awardees, thank you. Your willingness to report illegal drug activities reminds us that protecting our communities is not the responsibility of PDEA alone," Nerez said.

He added that the campaign against illegal drugs requires the participation of the entire community.

"It is the duty of every Filipino to help and take part in our campaign against illegal drugs. Your vigilance has helped save lives and make our communities safer," Nerez added in a mix of Filipino and English. (AYB)