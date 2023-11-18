PDEA to check whether drug users among election winners

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) is currently investigating whether drug personalities were among the winners in the last Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Election.

"Ako na i-double check sa intelligence kay as of today wala koy update. Ang ako’ng nahibaw-an naay katong nidagan pero napilde sila," according to Leia Alcantara, the information officer of PDEA 7.

(I will double check through our intelligence because as of right now, I don't have an update. All I know is that those who ran were defeated).

Alcantara said there have been two unsuccessful candidates in the Central Visayas who use illegal substances as far as she is aware.

Alcantara believes that the reason these candidates lost the election was because their neighbors knew that they use illegal drugs.

The PDEA 7 will continue in its mission to eradicate illegal drugs from all barangays in Central Visayas, starting with the elected officials. (AYB, TPT)