PDIC asset sales reach P162M in 1st half

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) generated P162 million from selling 151 corporate and closed bank assets in the first half of the year as part of its asset disposal efforts.

Total sales from public auctions and negotiated sales reached P162 million, up by 4.5 percent or P7 million from the P155 million recorded during the same period last year. This total exceeded the properties’ aggregate minimum disposal price of P142 million by 14.1 percent, or P20 million. The number of properties sold rose to 151, marking a 21.8 percent increase, or 27 more properties, compared to the 124 sold in the same period in 2023.

The assets sold included 141 residential lots, four agricultural lots, three commercial lots, and three mixed-use residential/agricultural lots. Of these, 101 were assets of closed banks, and 50 were corporate assets of the PDIC. The majority of the properties sold were located in Bulacan (47 percent), Laguna (21 percent), and Metro Manila (11 percent).

As the statutory receiver of closed banks, the PDIC liquidates bank-owned assets through public auctions and negotiated sales. Proceeds from these sales are added to the closed banks’ trust funds managed by the PDIC for distribution to creditors, including uninsured depositors.

These liquidation efforts aim to maximize recovery for closed bank creditors and uninsured depositors. Proceeds from corporate asset sales, meanwhile, go into the Deposit Insurance Fund to support deposit insurance claim settlements. / KOC