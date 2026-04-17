PDIC issues revised appeals process for denied claims

STATE deposit insurer Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has issued a new regulation introducing a stronger, clearer and more responsive process for depositors whose insurance claims have been denied.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, 2026, the PDIC said Regulatory Issuance (RI) 2026-01 outlines the procedure for requesting reconsideration of denied claims, whether rejected in full or in part.

The move ensures that every legitimate depositor is allowed to be heard and to present additional proof in support of their claim.

The PDIC said that while it remains firm in paying only valid and legitimate claims, it also recognizes that some cases may warrant a second look.

The revised rules make the process more accessible, transparent and time-bound, it added.

Under the new issuance, approved on Feb. 25, depositors have 60 calendar days from receipt of a denial notice to file a request for reconsideration.

The request must be formally submitted, supported by relevant documents such as deposit slips, bank statements, or other proof of transactions, and accompanied by authorization allowing the PDIC to verify records to ensure authenticity.

Multiple filing options are allowed, including in person, by mail, through courier, or electronically via email.

Once a complete request for reconsideration is received, the PDIC said it will act promptly to provide depositors with certainty and closure.

Decisions will be issued within 60 calendar days — shorter than the previous 120 days — reckoned from the date the depositor is notified that evaluation of the request has been completed.

Each request will undergo careful evaluation, and the PDIC may grant or deny the appeal based on its merits or dismiss it if it fails to meet the required standards.

While decisions at the PDIC level are final, depositors retain the right to elevate their case to the Court of Appeals within 30 calendar days from receipt of notice denying or dismissing the request for reconsideration, ensuring that due process is preserved.

The revised issuance, available on the PDIC website, will take effect on April 30, 2026, or 15 calendar days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation. / PNA