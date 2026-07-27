PDIC lists 59 properties for online bidding

SOME 59 properties in the Visayas and Mindanao will be auctioned by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) through an electronic public bidding on Aug. 26-27, 2026 offering agricultural, residential and commercial assets to individual buyers and investors.

The online auction, to be held through PDIC’s e-bidding portal, will accept bids starting 9 a.m. on Aug. 26 until 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Bid opening is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Among the assets are three commercial properties in Lugait and Naawan, Misamis Oriental.

The remaining 56 properties include 23 vacant agricultural lots, one agricultural property with improvements, 20 vacant residential lots, nine residential properties with improvements, two agricultural-residential vacant lots, and one agricultural-residential property with improvements.

Lot sizes range from 92 square meters to 12.4 hectares, providing options for homebuyers, property developers, agribusiness firms and commercial investors.

Properties in the Visayas are located in Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. Mindanao assets are in Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Sultan Kudarat and Zamboanga Sibugay.

The auction is open to qualified buyers who register through the PDIC’s electronic bidding portal. / KOC