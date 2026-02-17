PDIC makes loan settlements easier

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has indefinitely extended and streamlined its Closed Bank Loan Incentive Program (CLIP), launching “CLIP 4.0” effective Jan. 1, 2026, in a move expected to accelerate loan recoveries, strengthen borrower balance sheets, and improve creditor payouts.

The state deposit insurer said the revamped program simplifies settlement terms and standardizes incentives to encourage more borrowers of closed banks to settle outstanding obligations through one-time cash payments.

First introduced in 2021, CLIP was designed to help borrowers of shuttered banks resolve long-standing debts, protect their credit standing, and prevent foreclosure of mortgaged assets. With CLIP 4.0, the PDIC aims to expand participation by making the program more transparent and easier to avail of.

Under the updated guidelines, borrowers with total outstanding principal balances of up to P10 million may qualify for incentives, regardless of when their bank was closed. Incentives will now be determined solely by loan type and status, removing previous distinctions tied to closure dates and other variables.

For loans secured by real estate mortgages, the PDIC has standardized the interest rate on unbooked interest at 3 percent per annum. This replaces the previous variable rates of 3 percent to 5 percent, offering borrowers more predictable and potentially lower settlement costs.

The program also retains a 50-percent discount on outstanding principal, booked interest, penalties and other charges for clean loans and those secured by chattel mortgage or pledge. All borrowers will continue to benefit from full waivers on unbooked penalties and related charges.

Impact on borrowers and creditors

By simplifying rules and enhancing incentives, the PDIC is positioning CLIP 4.0 as both a relief mechanism and a balance sheet cleanup tool.

For borrowers, the revised program provides clearer settlement terms and significant discounts, enabling faster debt resolution and improved financial standing. This could support renewed access to formal credit and reduce the risk of asset foreclosure.

For creditors of closed banks, faster loan settlements translate to quicker augmentation of liquid funds used to pay claims. As a statutory receiver, the PDIC collects loan payments from borrowers of closed banks to optimize asset recovery and accelerate distributions.

The indefinite extension of CLIP signals the PDIC’s longer-term strategy of sustaining recovery efforts while easing the burden on affected borrowers — a dual objective that could enhance financial stability in communities impacted by bank closures. / KOC