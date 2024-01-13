PDIC now accepts digital payments through Land Bank of the Philippines’ Link.BizPortal facility

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has added LandBank’s Link.BizPortal digital payment facility to its array of available payment channels.

Using clients’ eligible source accounts such as LandBank or OFBank deposit account and/or corporate payment, e-wallet account and deposit accounts with other banks, the Link.BizPortal can now be tapped by clients of closed banks to pay for outstanding loans with closed banks, rental fees of leased closed bank assets, and purchase of closed bank’s assets.

Banks, on the other hand, may use the facility to settle selected obligations.

Additionally, suppliers and service providers may pay fees for bid documents through the Portal.

The Link.BizPortal may be accessed 24/7 through the link https://www.lbp-eservices.com/egps/portal/Merchants.jsp.