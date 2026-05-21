PDIC puts VisMin properties up for sale

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will auction 44 real properties in the Visayas and Mindanao through an electronic public bidding (e-bidding) process scheduled on June 17-18, 2026.

In a statement, the state deposit insurer said bids may be submitted starting 9 a.m. on June 17 until 1 p.m. on June 18, while bid opening is set at 2 p.m. on June 18.

The properties, which consist of closed bank and PDIC-owned assets, will be offered exclusively through the agency’s e-bidding portal.

Among the properties up for sale are nine lots located in Koronadal City, the provincial capital of South Cotabato. PDIC said the city is emerging as a hub for education, commerce, and culture in Mindanao.

The auction also includes 24 residential lots, 19 agricultural lots, and one mixed residential-agricultural property, with land areas ranging from 80 square meters to 19.5 hectares.

Properties in the Visayas are located in the provinces of Antique, Cebu, Guimaras, and Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Mindanao properties are situated in Agusan del Norte, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, and South Cotabato.

Interested buyers may access the property catalogue, bidding procedures, and registration requirements through the PDIC e-bidding portal at PDIC Assets for Sale Portal.

PDIC said participants only need a one-time registration to join the auction and future asset sales conducted through the online platform. THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will auction 44 real properties in the Visayas and Mindanao through an electronic public bidding (e-bidding) process scheduled on June 17-18, 2026.

In a statement, the state deposit insurer said bids may be submitted starting 9 a.m. on June 17 until 1 p.m. on June 18, while bid opening is set at 2 p.m. on June 18.

The properties, which consist of closed bank and PDIC-owned assets, will be offered exclusively through the agency’s e-bidding portal.

Among the properties up for sale are nine lots located in Koronadal City, the provincial capital of South Cotabato. PDIC said the city is emerging as a hub for education, commerce, and culture in Mindanao.

The auction also includes 24 residential lots, 19 agricultural lots, and one mixed residential-agricultural property, with land areas ranging from 80 square meters to 19.5 hectares.

Properties in the Visayas are located in the provinces of Antique, Cebu, Guimaras, and Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Mindanao properties are situated in Agusan del Norte, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, and South Cotabato.

Interested buyers may access the property catalogue, bidding procedures, and registration requirements through the PDIC e-bidding portal at PDIC Assets for Sale Portal.

PDIC said participants only need a one-time registration to join the auction and future asset sales conducted through the online platform. / KOC