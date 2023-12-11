PDIC sets Dec. 18, 2023 cut off for filing claims

CREDITORS of the closed Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. has only one week left, or until Dec. 18, 2023, to file their claims against the bank’s assets.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) reiterated that claims after Dec. 18 will be disallowed.

In a press release of PDIC on Monday, Dec. 11, PDIC said failure to file claims before Dec. 18 will be disallowed, which means they will notify creditors of the denial or disallowance of claims through mail.

Creditors refer to any individual or entity with a valid claim against the assets of a closed bank and include depositors with uninsured deposits that exceed the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of P500,000.

Claims denied or disallowed by the PDIC may be filed with the liquidation court within 60 days from receipt of final notice of denial or disallowance of claim or within 20 days from date of publication of the order setting the petition for assistance in the liquidation proceeding for initial hearing, whichever is later, according to the press release.

Creditors may file their claims by sending an email to talisay-pad@pdic.gov.ph, or mail addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department, Ground Floor, PDIC Chino Bldg., 2228 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City 1231. Claims filed by mail must have a postmark date no later than Dec. 18; or through personal filing at the PDIC Public Assistance Center located on the 3rd floor, SSS Bldg., 6782 Ayala Ave. corner V.A. Rufino St., Makati City, from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Depositors with account balances of more than the MDIC of P500,000 who have already filed claims for the insured portion of their deposits as of Dec. 18 are deemed to have filed their claims for the uninsured portion or the amount in excess of the MDIC.

PDIC, as receiver of closed banks, requires personal data from creditors to process their claims and protects these data in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu), Inc. was ordered closed by virtue of Monetary Board Resolution 1223 dated Sept. 21. It is a single-unit rural bank located along Cebu South Road, Tabunok, Talisay City. (PR)