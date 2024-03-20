PDIC sets deposit insurance claims deadline on April 1

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has reminded depositors of the closed Metro-Cebu Public Savings Bank that the deadline to file for deposit insurance claims is on April 1, 2024.

Based on the latest PDIC data, deposit insurance claims for 254 deposit accounts with total insured deposits amounting to P2.5 million have yet to be filed by depositors. Data also showed that as of Jan. 31, PDIC had paid depositors of the closed Metro-Cebu Public Savings Bank a total amount of P174.4 million, corresponding to 98 percent of the bank’s total insured deposits amounting to P177.9 million.

Under the PDIC charter, depositors are given two years from bank takeover to file deposit insurance claims. PDIC took over the bank on April 1, 2022. It was ordered closed by the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on March 31, 2022.

Metro Cebu Public Savings Bank is a three-unit thrift bank with head office located on the second floor of Sia Building, N. Bacalso Ave., Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City. Its branches are located in Lapu-Lapu City and Tabunok in Talisay City, Cebu.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the bank had 6,446 deposit accounts with total deposit liabilities of P225.9 million, of which 78.4 percent or P177 million were insured deposits.

Ways to file claims

According to PDIC, depositors can file either via email at pad@pdic.gov.ph or through mail or courier addressed to PDIC Public Assistance Department, ground floor, PDIC Chino Building, 2228 Chino Roces Ave., Makati City 1231.

Claims may also be filed personally at the PDIC Public Assistance Center (PAC) located at the third floor, SSS Building, 6782 Ayala Ave. corner V.A. Rufino St., Makati City, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For visits to the PAC, PDIC encouraged clients encouraged to request for an appointment by calling the Public Assistance Hotline during office hours at (02) 8841-4141 (for clients within Metro Manila), or the toll-free number 1-800-1-888- 7342 or 1-800-1-888-PDIC during office hours (for clients outside Metro Manila).

Clients may also send an email to pad@pdic.gov.ph, or send a private message at PDIC’s official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC. / KOC