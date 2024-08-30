PDIC sets Oct. 14 deadline for creditors of closed Bohol bank

STATE-RUN Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) urged creditors of the closed Cooperative Bank of Bohol to file claims against the bank’s assets by Oct. 14, 2024.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ordered the closure of the Cooperative Bank of Bohol on July 18. It is a four-unit rural bank with a head office located at 0126 CPG East Avenue, Brgy. Poblacion I, Tagbilaran City, and branches in Dauis-Panglao, Inabanga and Candijay, all in Bohol.

Creditors refer to any individual or entity with a valid claim against the assets of the closed

Cooperative Bank of Bohol and include depositors whose deposits exceed the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of P500,000.

PDIC said that creditors may file their claims by sending an email to cbbohol-pad@pdic.gov.ph; or sending a mail addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department, ground floor, PDIC Chino Bldg., 2228 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City 1231. Claims filed by mail must have a

postmark date no later than Oct. 14, 2024. They may also personally file their claim at the PDIC Public Assistance Center in Makati City, from Monday to Friday.

The prescribed Claim Form against the assets of the closed bank may be downloaded from the PDIC website at

http://www.pdic.gov.ph/files/Claim_Form_Against_Assets_of_Closed_Banks.pdf. PDIC reminds creditors to transact only with authorized PDIC personnel.

Claims filed after Oct. 14 shall be disallowed. PDIC, as a receiver, will notify creditors of the denial or disallowance of claims through mail.

Moreover, PDIC said that depositors with account balances of more than the MDIC of P500,000 who have already filed claims for the insured portion of their deposits as of Oct. 14 are deemed to have filed their claims for the uninsured portion or the amount in excess of the MDIC. /KOC