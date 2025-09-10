PDIC sets Sept. 22 deadline for Rural Bank of Talisay deposit claims

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has set Sept. 22, 2025, as the deadline for depositors of the closed Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. to file their deposit insurance claims.

PDIC data showed that claims for 939 deposit accounts, with total insured deposits of P2.3 million, remain unfiled. As of July 31, 2025, the state-run insurer had already paid P59.1 million to depositors, representing 96 percent of the bank’s total insured deposits of P61.5 million.

Depositors may file their claims online via e-mail, through postal mail or courier, or personally at the PDIC Public Assistance Center in Makati City. The agency also advised clients to set appointments in advance for in-person visits by calling its public assistance hotlines or reaching out through its official Facebook page.

Under the PDIC Charter, depositors are given two years from bank takeover to file deposit insurance claims with the PDIC. Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu), Inc. was taken over by the PDIC on Sept. 22, 2023, after it was ordered closed by the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Sept. 21, 2023. Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu), Inc. was a single-unit rural bank located on Cebu South Road, Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu. / KOC