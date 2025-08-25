PDIC to auction 77 properties online on Sept. 24–25

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will auction off commercial, residential, and agricultural properties through electronic public bidding on Sept. 24–25, 2025.

Online bids may be submitted via the PDIC e-bidding portal (https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph) from 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 until 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2025, with the opening of bids at 2 p.m. the same day.

Up for sale on an as-is-where-is basis are 77 properties, including condominium units, commercial and residential lots with improvements, vacant lots, and agricultural parcels of up to 7.1 hectares.

These assets are located in Metro Manila and 15 other provinces nationwide. Interested buyers must register once on the portal before submitting bids. / KOC