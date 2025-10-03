PDIC to auction bank Assets, vehicles via online bidding in October

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will auction off real estate and transport assets through its electronic public bidding platform later this month.

Online bids will be accepted via the PDIC e-bidding portal from 9 a.m. on Oct. 29 until 1 p.m. on Oct. 30, with bid opening set at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Up for sale on an as-is-where-is basis are assets from closed banks and PDIC’s corporate inventory, including 34 vacant agricultural lots, 15 vacant residential lots, eight residential lots with improvements, as well as commercial, mixed-use and agricultural parcels.

Lot sizes range up to 8.2 hectares, spread across provinces such as Aklan, Batangas, Cebu, Cavite, Laguna, Negros Oriental, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zamboanga del Norte.

The auction also includes two vehicles and a generator set in Oriental Mindoro.

Interested buyers must register once on the e-bidding portal, accessible through PDIC’s website. / KOC