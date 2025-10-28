PDIC to auction real estate assets via e-bidding in Nov.

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will sell a wide range of real properties through electronic public bidding from 9 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2025, to 1 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2025, via its e-bidding portal at assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27. The assets, offered on an as-is-where-is basis, include 19 prime condominium units at Hudson Place Tower I, East Bay Residences in Muntinlupa City, and a 141-square-meter mixed-use lot in Surigao del Norte.

Also for sale are 28 residential, 21 agricultural, and three mixed-use properties across provinces, including Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Pangasinan, Cebu, and Misamis Oriental.

Details on properties, requirements and bidding terms are available on the PDIC website.