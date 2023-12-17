PDIC to hold e-bidding for residential lots on Jan. 10-11, 2024

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will accept bids for closed bank and corporate-owned residential lots on its e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2024 until 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, and shall be opened at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11.

With a total minimum disposal price of P69.5 million, 19 residential lots with improvements, 17 vacant residential lots and four residential lots will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

These properties are located in Metro Manila, Aklan, Albay, Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Pangasinan, Quezon and South Cotabato.

Property sizes range from 13 square meters to 5,671 square meters, with minimum disposal prices ranging from P182,871 to P17 million.

The complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process, and conditions of bid are posted on the PDIC e-bidding portal.