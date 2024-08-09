PDIC to offer 35 residential lots on Aug. 28-29

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) a total of 35 residential lots on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9:00 am on Aug. 28, 2024 until 1 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Bids shall be opened at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29. Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register.

Once registered, buyers may submit their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

To be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis are 18 residential lots with improvements and 17 vacant residential lots which are either owned by closed banks or acquired by the PDIC.

These properties are located in Metro Manila, Bataan, Benguet, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Quirino, Rizal, Cebu, Maguindanao and North Cotabato. Property sizes range from 103 square meters to 7,941 square meters. / PR