PDIC to sell foreclosed properties on November 27-28

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public bidding (e-bidding), a total of 52 agricultural, residential and mixed-use lots.

Bids will be accepted through the PDIC e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2024, until 1 p.m. on Nov. 28, and will be opened at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28.

To be sold on an as-is-where-is basis are corporate and closed banks’ assets consisting of 28 vacant agricultural lots, 13 agricultural lots with improvements, six residential/ agricultural lots with improvements, three vacant residential/agricultural lots, one vacant residential lot, and one residential lot with improvements.

Of these properties, three vacant agricultural lots, one vacant residential lot and two mixed-use lots will be sold together.

One agricultural lot and one residential lot, both with improvements, are also bundled for sale.

The properties are located in Agusan del Sur, Aklan, Batangas, Benguet, Bukidnon, Bulacan, Cavite, Ilocos Sur, Iloilo, Isabela, Kalinga Apayao, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao, Misamis Oriental, Negros Oriental, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Quirino, Sultan Kudarat, Surigao del Norte and Tarlac. / PR