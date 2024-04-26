PDIC to sell properties

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) a total of 101 real properties on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9 a.m. on May 22, 2024, until 9 a.m on May 23. Bids shall be opened at 10 a.m. on May 23. Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register.

Once registered, buyers may submit their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

To be sold an “as-is, where-is” are subdivision, residential and commercial lots owned by closed banks and acquired by the PDIC.

These consist of 22 lots in Azores Subdivision, Barangay Santo Angel, San Pablo City, Laguna, 50 residential lots with improvements, 23 vacant residential lots, three residential lots, one residential condominium, one commercial lot with improvement, and a commercial building.

The bulk of the properties are located in different parts of Luzon such as Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Isabela, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Rizal, and Zambales. Property sizes range from 36 square meters to 2,993 square meters. Interested parties can browse through the catalog of properties on the e-bidding portal where the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process and conditions of bid

are posted. / PR