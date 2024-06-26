PDIC to sell residential, commercial lots via public bidding on July 24 - 25

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) a total of 37 residential and commercial lots on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9:00 am on July 24, 2024, until 1 p.m. on July 25, 2024. Bids shall be opened at 2 p.m. on July 25, 2024. Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register. To be sold on an as-is-where-is basis are closed banks’ assets consisting of 20 residential lots with improvements, 11 vacant residential lots, two commercial lots with improvements, one commercial lot with improvements (bundled with a vacant resident lot), two mixed commercial-residential lots with improvements (one is bundled with a residential lot), and one vacant commercial lot. These properties are located in Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Iloilo, Laguna, Misamis Occidental, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Quezon, Sultan Kudarat, Tarlac, Western Samar. Property sizes range from 100 square meters to 7,535 square meters. / PR