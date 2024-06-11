PDIC to sell residential lots, condo units on June 26-27

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic bidding (e-bidding) a total of 72 residential lots on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9 a.m. on June 26, 2024 until 1 p.m. on June 27.

Bids shall be opened at 2 p.m. on June 27. To be sold on “as-is, where-is” basis are 35 residential lots, 33 residential lots with improvements, two residential lots bundled with an agricultural lot and one residential condominium.

These properties are located in Metro Manila, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Cagayan, Capiz, Cebu, Davao de Oro, Iloilo, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Quezon, South Cotabato and Zamboanga del Norte and are owned either by the closed banks or by the PDIC.

Property sizes range from 27 square meters to 3,705 square meters. / PR