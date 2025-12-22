PDLs released in time for Christmas

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City has released 108 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) program.

Jail Superintendent Jessie Gingoyon said the qualified detainees earned early release through consistent good behavior and participation in rehabilitation activities.

Gingoyon said the GCTA program allows detainees to leave earlier than their original sentence once they meet all requirements and pass evaluation by the Management Screening Evaluation Committee.

Jonathan, not his real name, stepped out of the Mandaue City Jail a free man just days before Christmas, carrying nothing but a Christmas gift pack and plans he barely dared to make while inside.

At 47, he had spent a year and six months behind bars after he was arrested for violating Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Jonathan cried while listening to the messages and reminders given to them by the officials of the BJMP.

“I feel very emotional because of happiness. I am truly grateful that I am finally free,” Jonathan said in an interview with the media after a short ceremony intended for the newly-released PDLs.

Jonathan was among the PDLs released in Mandaue City for good conduct as part of a Christmas-based release and reintegration ceremony.

For Jonathan, the contrast was stark.

“Life inside the jail is very difficult. It is very different when you have freedom outside,” he said.

His release, which he said his family did not expect, marked what he described as a turning point.

“I am committed to changing my life. I will not come back here. I will start anew,” Jonathan vowed.

The mass release was made possible through Republic Act 10592, which allows qualified detainees to earn reductions in their sentences through good behavior, compliance with jail rules, and participation in rehabilitation, educational, and interfaith programs.

Gingoyon explained that sentence reductions vary depending on behavior and participation.

“For example, if a detainee’s sentence is one year, the computation may be reduced by about 20 to 30 percent. Instead of serving the full year, they may only stay for around eight months if they consistently show good conduct and participate in our programs,” said Gingoyon.

PDLs earn GCTA credits monthly. The number of credited days increase the longer a detainee has been in custody.

Those detained for the first two years may earn up to 20 days per month, 23 days per month from the third to fifth year, 25 days per month from the sixth to tenth year, and up to 30 days per month for those detained beyond 10 years.

Gingoyon clarified that the program is not automatically granted to all detainees.

“Those who are recidivists, habitual offenders, escapees, and individuals charged with heinous crimes are disqualified from availing of GCTA,” he said, adding that strict guidelines are followed to ensure fairness and public safety.

As part of the ceremony, the newly-released PDLs received Christmas gift packs from Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano, marking the start of their transition back into their families and communities.

For Jonathan, the significance of the day was less about the ceremony and more about the chance it represented.

“It is very different when you have freedom outside,” he said, reflecting on his time in detention and what lies ahead. / ABC