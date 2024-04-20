PDP drops ‘Laban’ from name

THE Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) announced a change by removing “Laban,” from its name, now referred to as PDP.

The amendment was made during the 42nd anniversary of the political party held in a hotel in Cebu City on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The word “Laban” in the party’s name, represents Lakas ng Bayan, a political party founded by the late Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. in 1978.

Changes also include the use of the right hand when doing their party creed instead of their left hand.

These changes were unanimously approved by the national council members; however, reasons for these amendments have not been provided.

Moreover, the party’s national council endorsed actor Phillip Salvador as one of its senatorial candidates.

The council also approved the reelection bids of senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Robin Padilla and Francis Tolentino.

Dela Rosa said their reelection with Salvador, would strengthen PDP’s representation in the Senate.

“We will fight [for you] until our last breath,” dela Rosa said, referring to the Filipino people.

Dela Rosa reaffirmed their dedication to PDP’s principles, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to integrity and rejecting the use of PDP for personal gain.

Despite former party members switching to other parties, dela Rosa expressed understanding while remaining hopeful for their eventual return to PDP.

Several top officials of the PDP were present during the event, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, PDP-Laban president Jose ‘Pepito’ Alvarez and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Over a thousand party members attended the event.

In a press conference before the political party’s meeting, Alvarez requested not to associate their fellowship with some pressing national issues.

“Please, do not associate this meeting as something that we should talk about and to support the national issues,” Alvarez said when asked about their stand on the ongoing rift between Duterte and the incumbent president.

He said Duterte’s stance does not represent the party’s view.

He said the party chairman can say anything he wants, but as a party, they are consolidators, peacemakers and at the forefront of peace and prosperity of the nation. / AML