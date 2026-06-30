PDRRMC OKs disaster trust fund

THE Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) approved an P88.7 million trust fund program to finance disaster response and mitigation projects across Cebu Province during a meeting at the Capitol on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The proposed budget will be endorsed to the Provincial Board (PB) for deliberation and approval before implementation, the Provincial Government said in a statement posted on its Public Information Office’s Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30.

The council allocated P73.7 million for disaster preparedness, P6 million for disaster prevention and mitigation, P4 million for disaster response and early recovery and P5 million for recovery and rehabilitation.

Preparedness projects

Of the preparedness allocation, P47 million will fund the procurement of emergency vehicles, including a water tanker, mobile command center, response vehicles and a mobile shower.

The PDRRMC also earmarked P15 million for information technology equipment, communication systems and digital platforms for the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Command Center.

Another P10 million will be used to acquire rescue equipment, protective gear, life detectors and seismic equipment. An additional P2 million was allocated for an emergency water supply system.

Prevention and response

The P6 million prevention and mitigation budget includes P1 million for public education campaigns on geological and weather hazards and P5 million for training programs.

The P4 million allocated for disaster response will fund relief goods, supplies, temporary shelters and distribution costs for local government units and affected residents, while the remaining P5 million will support post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation activities.

Council meeting

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro presided over the council meeting. Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano, PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor and representatives from the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Office of Civil Defense and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. attended the session.

Previous approvals

In an earlier report, the PB approved the use of P473.58 million from the Province’s disaster risk reduction and management trust fund after reviewing compliance issues, timing concerns and inconsistencies in submitted documents.

The approval covered the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Investment Plan requested by Baricuatro, but only for unused funds from 2021 to 2024.

The PB reduced the original proposal of P542.3 million after excluding P68.7 million from 2020 because the allocation had exceeded the five-year spending period allowed under Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

The executive department had earlier sought authority to use P518.21 million in unused disaster funds from 2021 to 2025 to strengthen disaster risk reduction, response and recovery efforts. / CDF