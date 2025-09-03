PDRRMO to establish new disaster warehouse

THE Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will finally have a warehouse to store relief goods and equipment after getting support from Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor visited a potential site in Danao City on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, which he said is “very strategic.”

It can support northern municipalities, including Bantayan. It also has access to a port that can serve the Camotes Islands.

“This warehouse is for positioning relief goods during emergency disasters. There are two. One is for the north, and one is for the south,” Pastor said.

Pastor said there is no final budget for the project yet pending identification of the warehouse’s specifications.

He also said the location in the north is not yet final, as they are still only inspecting the lot.

The initiative is part of the province’s effort to improve disaster readiness and management. / CDF