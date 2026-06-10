PDRRMO urges cash donations amid Mindanao quake aftershocks

According to Pastor, similar to what was experienced during the Cebu earthquake last year, it is still not safe to travel to areas where aftershocks continue to be recorded. He suggested that it would be better to coordinate with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in the affected areas so that those who wish to send donations can be properly advised.

He assured, however, that the PDRRMO is ready to augment its personnel, although additional manpower may be needed on the ground zero.

The Cebu Provincial Government has preliminarily approved up to P10 million in financial assistance for General Santos City, which also helped during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Cebu. (ANV)