Peñalosa falls to Alaev in 6th

DAVE Peñalosa failed to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Gold lightweight title after suffering a sixth-round stoppage at the hands of Russian fighter Daud Alaev last Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Alaev was cerebral with his approach, landing body shots that hurt Peñalosa in the opening round.

Peñalosa fought valiantly and even rocked Alaev with a solid left straight in the second round.

The 30-year-old Alaev, who is based in Dubai, continued to target Peñalosa’s body and seemed to hurt him with

his shots.

In the sixth round, Alaev rocked Peñalosa with a solid right and followed it up with a combination that finally dropped him with another vicious right straight.

Peñalosa was able to beat the referee’s count and continued to fight on.

Alaev once again caught Peñalosa with a huge right that wobbled him, but the Cebuano warrior shook it off and survived until the end of

the round.

The referee went to Peñalosa’s corner to confer with him and his team during the break before eventually deciding to wave off the fight, handing Alaev the stoppage win.

The 35-year-old Peñalosa, son of two-division world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa, suffered his second career defeat and dropped to 20-2 with 12 knockouts. Alaev improved to 14-1 with eight knockouts. / EKA