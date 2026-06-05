Peabo Bryson dies after stroke at 75

LEGENDARY American singer-songwriter Peabo Bryson passed away in Georgia, USA, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The 75-year-old Bryson died two days after suffering a stroke on May 31. “With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” his family said in a statement. “He transitioned peacefully at 5 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him. For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments.”

Just this past March 8, Bryson performed in Parañaque City, Manila for his “Golden Touch Tour,” marking part of his 50th anniversary as a recording artist.

He is best known for timeless hits such as “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” (with Roberta Flack), as well as iconic Disney soundtrack duets including “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Regina Belle. / TRC S