‘Peaceful, orderly’ Kalag-Kalag noted in Cebu City

THE observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Cebu City has remained peaceful and orderly, said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, information officer and deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said around 16,500 people have trooped to the city’s 21 cemeteries as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
She added that the police confiscated only small items used for cleaning.
"In Calamba, naay mga ginagmay kana rang mga pang limpyo na gi pang ban ang na confiscate," she said.
Authorities have prohibited the public from bringing into cemeteries bladed weapons, liquor, gambling items and sound system.
Rafter said only small cleaning items were confiscated, adding that the people were told by cemetery administrators to clean the graves of their loved ones only until October 31, 2023.
Rafter thanked the public for their cooperation.
"Mapasalamoton gyud ta sa kooperasyon. Naminaw ang atong mga katawhan sa atong hangyo na dili na magdala og mga hinagiban diha or anything na maka hamper sa pag flow sa atong traffic diha sa atong mga entrance," she said.
Rafter, in a separate interview on November 1, said that based on the assessment of CCPO Director Colonel Ireneo Dalogdo, the situation in cemeteries was orderly.
"Ang atong mga cemeteryo sa pagkakaron, nagpabilin na malinaw og orderly," she said.
Rafter also encouraged the public to cooperate and be mindful of the heat during cemetery visits. She advised the elderly to visit during the late afternoon.
Rafter also said that on Wednesday, November 1, the number of people who visited the cemeteries was less than that of last year, stressing that this could be because some people have already went to cemeteries days before.
Meanwhile, the Cebu City’s Traffic Management Committee (TMC) advised the public to expect light to moderate traffic in areas near and leading to cemeteries.
Councilor Rey Gealon, TMC chairman, told SunStar Cebu on November 1 that all Cebu City Transportation Office traffic enforcers were deployed to direct traffic flow.
He said more than 600 personnel were deployed to key areas, such as Carreta, Calamba, Pardo, Queen City Memorial Gardens, Labangon, Cebu Memorial Park, Chinese Cemetery, Golden Haven, and Veterans Cemetery. (RJM)