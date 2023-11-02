‘Peaceful, orderly’ Kalag-Kalag noted in Cebu City

THE observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Cebu City has remained peaceful and orderly, said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, information officer and deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said around 16,500 people have trooped to the city’s 21 cemeteries as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

She added that the police confiscated only small items used for cleaning.

"In Calamba, naay mga ginagmay kana rang mga pang limpyo na gi pang ban ang na confiscate," she said.