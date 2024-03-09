Peanut N Butter: Spreading smiles, touching lives

“Peanut is really vocal about what he wants, while Butter is more laid back and independent,” shared the tandem’s fur parent.

Peanut and Butter are often found in the bustling area of Cebu IT Park, where they take their daily walks. These dogs are slowly garnering a loyal fan base of people of all ages. They effortlessly bring smiles to passersby, especially their loyal followers who’d go out of their way to catch the duo’s daily strolls along the busy streets of IT Park.

The tandem became an attraction to the bustling hub with their signature outfits. Peanut dons cool shirts while Butter can’t be caught without his basket, filled with treats. Arcenal said Butter refuses to go on their walks without his basket, always wanting to keep his treasures near him.

“Butter is very independent and is the responsible one,” she said, “he carries their toys and treats inside his basket wherever they go.”

The pair’s dog influencer journey didn’t start with the intention of becoming one. Arcenal started posting photos and videos of Peanut and Butter on Facebook for her partner Rose, who is based in Singapore, to see how their fur babies are growing from time zones away. However, more people were asking for more pictures and videos of the chocolate Labrador and golden retriever that Susan and Rose ultimately decided to share more of their fur babies online.

“We have family and friends based outside the country,” Arcenal said, “and they wanted to see updates of how the dogs are doing, but then other people outside the family were also asking for it, and that was when we decided to show the public more of Peanut and Butter.”

Their mission to spread smiles goes beyond their daily walks. Peanut and Butter’s dog influencer status has allowed them to gain sponsorships and get asked to join fundraising events. This is in line with the couple’s goal of making them therapy dogs, but since there is no proper training offered in Cebu, they took matters into their own hands.

“We rarely say no to the invitations that we get. As much as we can, we let the dogs socialize with as many people as possible,” Arcenal said.

Peanut N Butter’s unceasing mission to bring smiles to the community and touch the lives of people is also aligned with their owner’s advocacy of proper animal care. They hope that by showing the world how much love they shower on these pooches, others will do the same for their own pets.

“Getting a dog is a longtime commitment, so it is important that you take really good care of them,” Arcenal said.

The love between Peanut N Butter and their fur parents, Arcenal and Rose, goes to show the strong bond between dogs and humans, underscoring the pure and unconditional companionship dogs provide.