Pedro Taduran dethrones Shigeoka, becomes new IBF champion

THE Philippines gained another world champion after Pedro Taduran dethroned International Boxing Federation (IBF) Ginjiro Shigeoka on July 28, 2024 at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena in Otsu, Japan.

Taduran stopped previously unbeaten Shigeoka in the ninth round.

Taduran improved to 17-4-1 with 13 knockouts, while Shigeoka suffered his first career defeat and dropped to 11-1 with nine knockouts.

Taduran is now the IBF minimumweight champion again after winning the belt back in 2019.

Taduran is the second world champion for the Philippines this year. The other current Filipino world champion is World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight titleholder Melvin Jerusalem, who incidentally defeated Shigeoka's older brother Yudai Shigeoka also in Japan earlier this year. (EKA)