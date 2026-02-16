Pedro Taduran to defend IBF title vs. Gustavo Perez in U.S. debut

FILIPINO boxing star Pedro Taduran will defend his IBF minimumweight title against Mexican fighter Gustavo Perez on April 3, 2026, at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. The fight is promoted by Manny Pacquiao.

This will be Taduran’s first fight in the United States and his third defense of the IBF belt.

Taduran, 29, won the IBF title in 2024 by stopping Ginjiro Shigeoka in the ninth round in Japan. He successfully defended the belt in a rematch in 2025, winning by split decision. His second defense came later that year when he beat rising prospect Christian Balunan by unanimous decision. Taduran has been training in the U.S. since last month to prepare for this fight.

His challenger, 27-year-old Gustavo Perez, is a top-ranked light-flyweight moving down to minimumweight for this title shot. Perez is ranked No. 7 by the WBO, No. 8 by the WBA, and No. 12 by the WBC. He last fought at minimumweight in 2024, beating Jesus Haro by unanimous decision, and most recently won a split technical decision against Kevin Vivas in Nicaragua.

Taduran enters the fight with a record of 19 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, including 13 knockouts, while Perez has 16 wins and 1 loss, with 5 knockouts. / EKA