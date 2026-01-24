Pelones, Torregosa stamp class in AndotSports 10-Miler Run

JANRY Pelones and Artjoy Torregosa topped the third edition of the AndotSports 10-Miler Run on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at Cebu Business Park.

Pelones crossed the finish line at 54 minutes and 12 seconds to win the men’s 16-kilometer title. Prince Joey Lee finished second with a time of 55:10 and Jovan Bensig clocked in 55: 45 for third place.

Torregosa, meanwhile, timed in 1:01:39 to emerge as the fastest in the women’s 16K race. Michelle Zamora finished second in 1:06:20 and Bianca Razoni claimed third place in 1:21:18.

The race, which was organized by sports apparel brand AndotSports and managed by Coco Running Race Organizer of Joel Juarez, drew 3,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts.

In the 12K race, Mark Mahinay (39:26) won the men’s division, followed by Arcelo Oswaldo (40:18) and Jhon Mark Dizon (40:25), while Teresiah Kabui (49:55) topped the distaff side with Gretchen Sambo (51:58) and Stephanie Cadosale (53:03) as runners-up.

Meanwhile, the Top 3 in the men’s 6K were Noli Torre (19:15), Franklin Yee (19:19) and Hermo Branzuela (20:19); while in the women’s side were Glaiza Jamora (25:40), Jane Pangalao (25:41) and Melanie Pulgo (25:51). / RSC