Penalties eyed for parking slot blockers

MOTORISTS who block or reserve parking slots in Cebu City could soon face fines of up to P5,000 or jail time of up to one year once a proposed ordinance regulating the practice is approved.

The measure, endorsed by the council’s committee on laws, ordinances and styling, penalizes individuals who stand in or place objects on vacant spaces to hold them for another vehicle. Offenders will be fined P1,000 for the first violation, P3,000 for the second, and P5,000 or imprisonment for subsequent offenses. Motorists who benefit from such acts will also be held liable.

Councilor Jose Abellanosa, author of the proposed ordinance, said during a session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, that the practice has become disruptive, unsafe and unfair, often leading to arguments, traffic obstruction or even road rage. Courtesy alone, he said, is no longer enough to stop what he described as an “unscrupulous and unsafe” behavior.

What does the ordinance cover

The measure applies to public parking areas such as streets, bridges, plazas and open spaces. It also covers private establishments’ parking areas reserved for temporary use by clients or customers, whether free or paid.

However, the ordinance does not apply to:

People guiding a vehicle that is already about to park;

Parking slots officially reserved for government vehicles; and

Private spaces officially paid for or leased, such as VIP or monthly rentals.

Why is this being proposed

The committee described people who reserve parking spaces by standing in the area or placing objects as a public nuisance that undermines safety and order. The measure, the committee said, falls within the council’s authority under the Local Government Code to protect public welfare.

Abellanosa said the measure reflects a “first come, first served” principle. He said it stemmed from recurring disputes often discussed on social media about whether it is acceptable for a passenger to block a space while waiting for a vehicle to maneuver.

What concerns were raised

Some members of the council questioned the scope of the ordinance. Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña asked how it would apply to private roads used by the public, such as those in gated subdivisions. He said parts of B. Rodriguez Ave. and the road near Fuente Osmeña Circle are titled to the Osmeña family. He questioned the authority of the City Government to regulate parking on a road legally owned by a private entity.

Councilor Mikel Rama countered that it is within the council’s authority to regulate public roads.

Meanwhile, Councilor Harold Ong said the measure mainly targets parking areas in malls or institutions, where it is common for companions to block slots for drivers still circling.

What happens next

Councilor Phillip Zafra, who acted as presiding officer, recommended that the concerns raised, particularly on private ownership of roads, be included in the committee report and considered before the measure goes to second and final reading.

A public hearing is set for Sept. 30 to allow stakeholders to comment before final approval. / CAV