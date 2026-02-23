Talisay City subdivision under investigation over ground cracks, safety risks

LOCAL environment officials are investigating a subdivision in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, after discovering ground cracks that have forced residents to leave their homes. The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) is now demanding official development plans to determine if the site is safe for habitation.

Discovery of geohazard risks

The issue came to light following an assessment in November 2025, shortly after Typhoon Tino. While Penro was checking nearby quarry sites, their technical team spotted concerning cracks in the ground at the subdivision.

Penro head Rodel Bontuyan explained that the danger was immediate enough to require action. "Our technical team recommended that the LGU (local government unit) conduct a more thorough assessment since the area is a subdivision," Bontuyan said.

Evacuations and safety measures

Based on Penro’s findings, the Talisay City Government issued an evacuation order for families living within a 50-meter radius of the cracks. This was a precautionary move because several houses are located directly above the damaged ground.

While the city government has shared some documents, Penro still needs the approved site development plan from the developer and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). These documents will allow officials to compare the original building plans with the current, unstable condition of the land.

The search for answers

One of the biggest challenges remains the lack of clear information regarding what is happening underground.

"We do not know the configuration of the cracks underneath because these are not visible. A geotechnical engineering assessment is needed," Bontuyan said. He also noted that it remains unclear who will be responsible for the necessary rehabilitation of the land.

Nearby quarry houses operations halted

A quarry site is located about 300 meters away from the subdivision, leading some members of the public to wonder if the digging caused the cracks. While there is no official link yet, Penro has temporarily stopped processing permits for the quarry operator.

Bontuyan clarified that they are not blaming the quarry yet but are acting out of caution. "We cannot immediately draw a conclusion, nor can we say outright that it is not involved. We are not going to speculate," he stated.

What happens next

The quarry operator has hired geologists to conduct a private review, though Penro is still waiting for those results. For now, the focus remains on gathering all technical plans to ensure the safety of the residents and to decide how the ground can be repaired. The investigation continues as officials work to prevent any further risk to the community. (CDF)