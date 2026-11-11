Penro quarry watch faces scrutiny in PB

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) scrutinized the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office’s (Penro) regulation of quarrying across Cebu during budget deliberations on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, seeking updates on permit compliance and payments from operators.

PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III questioned Penro head Rodel Bontuyan about quarrying in Consolacion that had prompted a cease-and-desist order (CDO) and requested a list of companies with active permits and accreditations.

Martinez sought the update after the Consolacion Municipal Government sent letters about the activity.

Quarrying in Consolacion

Bontuyan said Penro received a report of massive quarrying in January and conducted an inspection and survey before issuing a CDO.

“At that time, more than 200,000 cubic meters had already been extracted and disposed of in a reclamation project in the same area,” he said, referring to the project in Tayud.

The contractor and reclamation project were not identified, while the dates of exact inspection and issuance of the CDO, including whether or when the order was lifted, were not specified.

Bontuyan said the contractor held a local site development permit and an environmental compliance certificate authorizing disposal of only about 14,000 metric tons, equivalent to more than 9,000 cubic meters.

Its application for a gratuitous permit did not qualify because the provincial ordinance reserves such permits for government entities directly administering projects without contractors, he said.

Penro issued a special disposal permit on Sept. 11 and the company paid nearly P15 million for extracted and disposed materials, according to Bontuyan.

Whether the payment included penalties or separate sanctions were imposed was not specified.

He said the contractor had paid for 110,000 cubic meters and requested authorization for another 100,000, while awaiting an order of payment for a remaining volume linked to a road project.

The connection between the road and reclamation projects, and how these volumes related to the materials already extracted, remained unclear.

Quarry collections

Penro recorded P358.467 million in gross revenue as of September. It collected P558.421 million for the whole of 2025.

No January–September 2025 figure was provided to establish whether collections had declined over the same period.

Bontuyan said Penro had no annual revenue projection and that October’s collection report was not yet available.

He attributed lower collections to weaker demand, reduced extraction and slower infrastructure activity, including fewer Department of Public Works and Highways projects, while also citing higher fuel costs linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Revised valuations of quarry materials also affected collections, he said, citing a reduction in what he described as the limestone extraction fee from P60 to P30 per cubic meter.

Asked whether permit validity periods affected revenue, Bontuyan said disposal permits last six months but that Penro could not definitively link lower collections to the permitting system. / CDF