Pepito: Confront traffic with urgency

CEBU City Councilor Winston Pepito has urged the City Government to take decisive action against the worsening traffic congestion in the city, describing it as a “daily punishment” that robs Cebuanos of time, productivity, and dignity.

In a privilege speech before the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, Pepito said traffic must no longer be treated as a mere nuisance but as an “enemy to defeat.”

He pointed out that Cebu’s transport system is showing signs of breakdown, paralyzing commerce, hampering the delivery of services, and eroding the quality of life of ordinary residents.

Pepito, together with Councilor Paul Labra and Councilor Nyza Archival, had just attended the International Transport Summit in Moscow, Russia, from Aug. 20 to 24, where he said they learned best practices from global transport leaders.

He said Cebu must now take bold steps to modernize its transport system, citing the urgency of adopting long-term, sustainable solutions rather than piecemeal, short-term fixes.

Among the solutions he highlighted were the use of traffic management innovations that rely on real-time data to reduce congestion, the introduction of digital ticketing systems to simplify commutes and improve efficiency, the adoption of environmentally friendly transport alternatives to reduce pollution, and the development of planning frameworks that integrate land use, economic growth, and mobility systems.

“These are solutions that we can adapt, not just admire,” Pepito said.

He said proven models from other countries could be replicated and localized to fit Cebu’s context.

To institutionalize these reforms, Pepito moved that his privilege speech be noted by the Council and that the Cebu City Government seriously pursue transport modernization by studying the integration of global best practices.

He also urged the City to strengthen collaboration with national agencies, the private sector, and international partners, while calling for a city-wide transportation summit that could bring together both the executive and legislative branches.

He further proposed that his speech, together with a report on the Moscow summit, be referred to the Committee on Transportation for appropriate study and recommendation.

Pepito warned that failure to act now would mean resigning Cebu City to further decline.

“Every hour trapped in gridlock is a peso lost, a deal delayed, and a chance wasted,” he said. / CAV