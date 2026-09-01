Pepito eyes higher fines for garbage violators

GARBAGE violators in Cebu City could face higher fines, community service and longer jail terms under a proposed amendment to the City’s Garbage Ordinance.

Councilor Winston Pepito seeks to amend Article 31 of Ordinance 1361, last revised in 1994 through Ordinance 1512.

The proposal says the existing penalties have become less effective because of changes in the cost of living and the value of the peso.

Higher fines

Current penalties range from P500 to P1,000 or imprisonment of one to six months.

Under the proposal, a first offense would carry a P2,500 to P3,500 fine. Those unable to pay would render at least 36 hours of community service.

A second offense would be punishable by a P3,500 to P4,500 fine, one to three months in jail, or both.

A third or succeeding offense would carry a P5,000 fine or six months to one year in jail.

Possible sanctions

Businesses may also face suspension, revocation or nonrenewal of their business or mayor’s permits.

If the violator is a corporation or another juridical person, the manager or person in charge may be held criminally liable.

First- and second-time offenders may apply in writing to the mayor for a P5,000 compromise settlement, subject to the mayor’s discretion.

No compromise would be allowed for a third or succeeding offense.

Compromise penalties resulting from apprehensions by barangay officials or tanods would accrue to their barangay.

Review

Each violation would be treated as a separate offense, with previous convictions or settlements used to determine penalties.

The proposal cites Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, which allows cities to impose fines of up to P5,000 and imprisonment of up to one year for ordinance violations.

The amendment is not yet in effect and must still undergo committee review before proceeding through the City Council. / CAV