Pepito: No drastic changes in council

ACTING Cebu City Vice Mayor Winston Pepito will continue the initiatives of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and ensure the smooth functioning of the council during the latter’s month-long medical leave abroad.

Pepito said this includes the approval of the 2026 annual budget and preparations for Sinulog 2026.

Osmeña is set to undergo two medical procedures, one for his ear and another for an hernia operation.

In his absence, Pepito will serve in an acting capacity in accordance with the law.

Pepito, a former barangay captain of Bacayan garnered the highest number of votes in the May 2025 elections among all members of the City Council.

“I believe this is just a temporary gap. It won’t be for long so I’ll most likely carry on with what has already begun,” Pepito said in an interview on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

He said Osmeña did not leave any specific instructions or pending projects but only asked him to “take care of the council.”

However, some major ordinances that had already been passed and other key measures will be deferred.

Pepito said Osmeña requested that, if possible, discussions on those be deferred until his return.

For now, he said, they are busy with preparations for the 2026 Sinulog Festival.

One of Pepito’s immediate priorities is to push forward the 2026 annual budget deliberations.

He asked department heads to submit their budget proposals ahead of time to allow the Council to thoroughly review each item.

“I want all services to be fair and balanced, and for no important sector to be left behind,” Pepito said.

According to Pepito, the executive department has already submitted its proposed 2026 budget to the council for review. All councilors have received initial copies of the proposals.

Pepito also said other pending matters, such as the proposed “Mayor of the Night” program, will be tackled in the upcoming sessions.

“I will be very fair. If they have an agenda to push in the council, I will treat it fairly. Only what needs to be included in the agenda will be included, as long as it’s important,” he said.

Pepito said his first day as acting vice mayor was spent signing official documents.

He added that he has no plans of making drastic policy changes that go against Osmeña’s established policies, while temporarily holding his post.

Pepito said they are simply going with the flow and following the usual practices of the council. / CAV