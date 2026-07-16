Pepito proposes monorail to beat upland traffic

CEBU City Councilor Winston Pepito is pushing for a new way to beat the city's worsening traffic: a modern monorail. He has asked national transport and planning agencies to study a high-capacity line linking the busy upland neighborhood of Barangay Pit-os directly to downtown Cebu.

A solution for growing communities

In a letter sent on July 3, 2026, Pepito formally asked Transportation Secretary Giovanni "Banoy" Lopez and Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev) Director General Arsenio Balisacan to look into the project. He wants them to conduct a preliminary study to see if the monorail is technically, financially, and environmentally possible.

The idea comes as more people and businesses move into Pit-os and nearby upland areas. This rapid growth has put a massive strain on the local roads, making daily commutes a struggle.

In his letter, Pepito explained:"The northern upland communities, particularly Barangay Pit-os and neighboring barangays, have experienced rapid residential and commercial development over the years. However, the existing road network has become increasingly congested, resulting in longer travel times, reduced productivity and growing challenges in the movement of people and goods."

Why a monorail fits Cebu

Pepito believes an elevated monorail is the perfect fit for Cebu City's unique geography. Because monorails glide on elevated beams high above the streets, they do not get stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic or require massive road-widening projects.

Additionally, monorails are great at handling sharp turns, narrow roads, and steep climbs. This makes them ideal for traveling from the mountainous upland areas down into the flat city center.

If built, the monorail could eventually connect with other transit systems, like the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), making it easier for commuters to transfer and travel across the metro area.

Next steps for the project

Even with all these potential benefits, Pepito made it clear that the monorail is still just an idea on paper.

"It may be a good option, but we still need a proper feasibility study to determine the best route and the cost of the project," Pepito said.

To make this study happen, Pepito promised that the Cebu City Government is fully ready to cooperate. The city is offering to share local data, organize technical discussions, and hold community meetings to help national planners.

Pepito strongly believes that this forward-thinking project is exactly what the city needs. As he wrote in his letter, "We believe that investing in high-capacity public transportation is essential to improving urban mobility, promoting sustainable economic growth and enhancing the quality of life of Cebuanos." CAV