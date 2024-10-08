Perales seeks 3rd consecutive term as Toledo mayor

INCUMBENT Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection at the local Comelec office on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, seeking a third consecutive and final term.

Perales is running under the Joyful Toledo-One

Cebu slate in the midterm elections scheduled for May 12, 2025.

The local chief executive outlined her plans to continue and expand her six-agenda project for Toledo City.

Her platform focuses on infrastructure, peace and order, social services, health and medical care, education, tourism, and environmental initiatives.

Key priorities in Perales’ agenda include promoting youth sports through grassroots training and completing the oval and outdoor sports center.

She said she is also committed to improving health and hospital services, as well as assisting the Toledo City Water District in enhancing the city’s water supply.

Accompanying Perales during her COC filing was her running mate, incumbent Vice Mayor Jay Sigue, along with several councilor candidates.

The mayoral bid is supported by Third District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia.

The Joyful Toledo-One Cebu slate’s councilor candidates include Antonio “Junjun” Borja Jr., Francis Marvin Prahinog, James Gaite, Amuerfino “Amiboy” Perales, Pinky Espinosa, Mark Eric Espinosa, Ophelio “Payling” Dolino, Ricardo “Kuya Nick” Pepito, Jeffrey Borja and Anecito “Chito” Alferez.

As the election approaches, Mayor Perales aims to build on her previous accomplishments and continue her service to the people of Toledo City. / CDF