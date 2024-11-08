Perfect 6: Crafting a gentleman’s watch collection

For the discerning gentleman, a collection of six watches strikes the ideal balance of utility, elegance and personality. Japanese and Swiss movements bring precision to the forefront, and a thoughtful selection of in-house engineered pieces can make each watch a distinct, purposeful addition. Six is more than enough; each piece is chosen to match a specific part of life, keeping the collection as focused as it is varied.

Dive watch

The dive watch is an essential, a rugged piece with impressive water resistance that’s made for the open sea or a poolside retreat. Its sturdy case and bold design make it ideal for weekend excursions and beach trips, where its functionality truly shines. With luminescent markers for enhanced visibility, it’s a versatile addition that looks just as fitting during a seaside dinner as it does in the depths below.

Dress watch

A dress watch is the collection’s epitome of refinement. It is a piece that exudes elegance without overshadowing the outfit. Typically slim with an understated dial, it’s designed to slide effortlessly beneath a shirt cuff, making it the perfect match for formal occasions. A well-made dress watch showcases sophistication through simplicity, complementing suits and evening wear while quietly displaying a gentleman’s polished taste.

Chronograph

The chronograph brings a rugged complexity to the mix, perfect for moments that call for timing and precision. Equipped with a stopwatch function, it’s a natural fit for sports enthusiasts or those who appreciate a more intricate dial. This piece combines functionality with a touch of athletic charm, making it just as suitable for timing a workout as it is for a casual outing. The chronograph’s multifaceted dial and robust design make it a striking, versatile piece in any collection.

Field watch

Designed for daily wear, the field watch is both practical and resilient. Its sturdy build and comfortable strap—often canvas or leather—make it ideal for hands-on activities, from weekend hikes to rugged outdoor tasks. A field watch is crafted to endure the everyday, effortlessly adapting to the unexpected with a confidence that speaks to its rugged heritage. It’s a piece you can rely on, an everyday companion that pairs functionality with low-key charm.

Statement watch

Adding a touch of whimsy to the collection, a watch with an amazing dial or a funky case is where the wearer’s personality shines. With bold colors, unique textures or playful complications, this watch serves as a conversation starter and a statement piece, perfect for those lighter occasions.

GMT watch

For the gentleman on the move, a GMT watch is indispensable. Featuring a second-hour hand and 24-hour markers, this piece keeps track of multiple time zones at once, making it a trusted companion for international travel or those long-distance calls. A GMT watch combines sophisticated design with practicality, connecting its wearer to home no matter the miles between.