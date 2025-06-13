Perfect presents for fresh grads, entering the workforce

Graduation is a launching pad into the exciting, sometimes daunting world of employment. Choosing the perfect gift for a loved one stepping into this new chapter can feel tricky. You want something meaningful, useful and thoughtful, especially when it’s someone closest to your heart.

If you’re feeling puzzled about where to start, here’s a guide to gifts that will not only celebrate their achievement but also support them as they build their professional life.

Watches

A watch is a classic graduation gift that never goes out of style. A sleek formal watch to complete their office attire or a smart watch like an Apple Watch for tracking time and staying connected on the go, they’re a practical accessory that blends function with fashion.

Perfume sets

Smelling fresh and confident can make all the difference during those long, humid office days. A thoughtfully chosen perfume or cologne set is a non-negotiable for anyone that needs confidence to socialize.

Shoes

The right pair of shoes can take you places — literally. Gift them comfortable yet stylish loafers or formal shoes that are perfect for office wear. Shoes are not just about style but about confidence and comfort as they walk their way through the first days of their career.

Work bags

A sophisticated laptop bag or work tote is both a fashion statement and a practical tool. It holds everything from their devices to important documents, helping them stay organized and professional. Opt for something that’s sturdy, stylish and fits their personality.

Coffee sets

For the early mornings and late nights, a smart mug that keeps coffee or tea at the perfect temperature is a small luxury that can boost productivity. Or consider a complete coffee maker set — a little treat that fuels their workdays with warmth and energy.