Perfect reads for ‘National Read A Book Day’

Think of a day set aside for nothing but sinking into the pages of a beloved book and letting yourself unwind completely. When Sept. 6 arrives, it’s the perfect opportunity to hug the comfort that reading brings.

For people searching for book ideas to enjoy on “National Read A Book Day,” check out this article for four top picks from enthusiastic literary fans:

“The Age of Magical Overthinking”

by Amanda Montell

Nikki Pardillo finds the book to be a delightful read so far. It offers a wealth of informative yet digestible psychological insights into our current digital age.

“Montell writes in a way that is very conversational despite the amount of cited sources and psychology jargons. It’s like meeting an old acquaintance for a cup of coffee, and you part ways feeling enlightened and at peace,” said Nikki.

“Against the Loveless World” by Susan Abulhawa

Kaila Cajelo’s book provides a deep political exploration of Palestine. What stood out to her was the book’s historical foundation and its ability to illuminate the complexities of a world so different from her own.

“I felt a sense of solidarity with the plight of the people of Palestine as a displaced community in their own homeland. I also loved how it touched on the enduring strength of Palestinians to keep fighting for their right to exist in a world that tries to erase their ancestry,” said Kaila.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins

Liff Ramos is definitely drawn to dystopian and fiction genres. He finds that these types of books really spark his imagination and he appreciates how fiction can bring abstract concepts to life and make complex social issues more accessible.

“It’s fascinating how these stories often reflect or critique our own society,” shared Liff.

“Dune” by Frank Herbert

Hannah Tabiolo usually isn’t into fantasy genres, but the “Dune” movies left her intrigued. She decided to explore the books and found the politics in “Dune” both interesting and relevant.

“As what the book said, ‘Thou shalt not make a machine to counterfeit a human mind’ and I find that line perfect,” said Hannah.